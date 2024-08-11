Published 20:42 IST, August 11th 2024
Paris Olympics Memorable Moments: Simone Biles was the star but the spotlight reached many faces
Simone Biles stole the show at the Paris Olympics with a captivating comeback that had everyone watching everything she did both in and out of the gymnasium.
- Sports
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Simone Biles celebrates with her GOAT necklace after winning the gold medal during the women's artistic gymnastics all- around finals in Bercy Arena | Image: AP
