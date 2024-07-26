sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 22:33 IST, July 26th 2024

Paris Olympics: Men's archery team focuses on 'team bonding' in bid to end 36-year-old medal wait

If India overcomes the quarterfinal hurdle, hosts France, who will face the winners of the match between Italy and Kazakhstan, are likely to be India's semi-final opponents.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Ramesh Jadhav
Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Ramesh Jadhav compete during the men's archery individual ranking round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

22:33 IST, July 26th 2024