Published 18:49 IST, July 28th 2024

Paris Olympics organizers Clear The Air On Controversy Stricken 'Last Supper' Tableau

Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” during the glamorous opening ceremony.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Organizers clear air on last supper tableau
Organizers clear air on last supper tableau | Image: screengrab
