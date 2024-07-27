sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:19 IST, July 27th 2024

Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna-Sriram Balaji Get New Opponent As Gael Monfilis Replaces Injured Star

The flamboyant Gael Monfils will partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the men's doubles opener against India's Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji with Fabien Reboul pulling out of the contest due to an injury in Paris on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohan Bopanna
Rohan Bopanna | Image: PTI
