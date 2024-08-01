Published 11:48 IST, August 1st 2024
Paris Olympics surfing heats postponed for second day in Tahiti due to unfavorable conditions
Heats of the Paris Olympics surfing competition were postponed through Wednesday afternoon in Tahiti because of unfavorable conditions. Standing in a circle on shore, officials deliberated whether or not to go ahead on Wednesday after returning from a boat ride to the competition's surfing area.
Associated Press Television News
Surfers talk in the lineup before the start of the third round of surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo’o, Tahiti | Image: AP
