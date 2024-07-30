Published 12:17 IST, July 30th 2024
Paris Olympics: Swimming’s next generation, from all over the globe, claims the spotlight
Gold medalist Tatjana Smith, of South Africa, stands on the podium with silver medalist Tang Qianting, of China, right, and bronze medalist Mona Mc Sharry, of Ireland, following the women's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Swimming’s next generation, from all over the globe, claims the spotlight at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:14 IST, July 30th 2024