Published 12:17 IST, July 30th 2024

Paris Olympics: Swimming’s next generation, from all over the globe, claims the spotlight

Gold medalist Tatjana Smith, of South Africa, stands on the podium with silver medalist Tang Qianting, of China, right, and bronze medalist Mona Mc Sharry, of Ireland, following the women's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024.