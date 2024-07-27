Published 02:08 IST, July 27th 2024
Paris Olympics: The Moment LeBron James Created History As He Leads USA's Entry At Opening Ceremony
The Paris Olympics officially commenced in grand fashion with the opening ceremony and basketball icon LeBron James led Team USA's epic entrance.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
LeBron James and Team USA's epic entrance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony | Image: X/Screengrab/AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
02:08 IST, July 27th 2024