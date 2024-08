Published 14:51 IST, August 6th 2024

Paris Olympics: When Is Neeraj Chopra’s Qualification Event in Javelin Throw? Here’s the Date & Time

Paris 2024: Neeraj Chopra will seen in action for the first time at the Olympics 2024 on August 6. His qualification event in Men's Javelin Throw starts at 3:30 pm IST.