sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 17:02 IST, July 19th 2024

Plans To Make India Global Sporting Superpower In Place Since COVID Crisis: Mansukh Mandaviya

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday asserted that India will be among the world's top-five sporting nations by 2047, revealing that the roadmap to achieve this was worked out amid the upheaval caused by COVID-19 three years ago.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | Image: Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:02 IST, July 19th 2024