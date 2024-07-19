Published 17:02 IST, July 19th 2024

Plans To Make India Global Sporting Superpower In Place Since COVID Crisis: Mansukh Mandaviya

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday asserted that India will be among the world's top-five sporting nations by 2047, revealing that the roadmap to achieve this was worked out amid the upheaval caused by COVID-19 three years ago.