sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:38 IST, July 26th 2024

Paris Olympics: Sabotaged trains and forecast rain as Olympics 2024 to rougher than hoped-for start

The Paris Olympics were getting off to a rougher than hoped-for start Friday, with suspected acts of sabotage targeting France's flagship high-speed rail network and cloudy skies with light drizzle over the French capital ahead of its sprawling, ambitious opening ceremony.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Trains Sabotage Before Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
Trains Sabotage Before Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

16:38 IST, July 26th 2024