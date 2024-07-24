Published 10:11 IST, July 24th 2024
Salt Lake City celebrates expected announcement that it will host the 2034 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City is expected to be formally awarded the 2034 Winter Olympics following a Wednesday vote by the International Olympic Committee in Paris , which would give Utah its second Games after hosting in 2002. Olympic fanatics were already starting to gather downtown and pitch tents.
The scoreboard at the University of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium | Image: AP
