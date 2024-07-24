sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:04 IST, July 24th 2024

Scandal in the Air: NZ Olympic Soccer Team Outraged as Canadian Drone Allegedly Spies on Training!

New Zealand says it has complained to the International Olympic Committee’s integrity unit after a drone flown over a New Zealand women’s soccer team training session was found to be operated by a member of the Canadian team’s support staff. The drone incident occurred earlier this week.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Canada
Canada's players walk on the pitch at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Etienne, France. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
10:04 IST, July 24th 2024