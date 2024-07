Published 19:04 IST, July 28th 2024

Paris Olympics: Sharath Kamal makes shock exit; Manika and Sreeja enter Round of 32 in TT

The 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Manika, seeded 18th in the tournament and ranked 28th in the world, won 11-8 12-10 11-9 9-11 11-5 over Hursey, who is world number 103.