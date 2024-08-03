Published 22:00 IST, August 3rd 2024
Simone Biles captures her seventh Olympic goldmedal by winning women's vault for a second time
The 27-year-old Biles averaged 15.300 for her signature Yurchenko double pike and Cheng vaults to claim a second gold on the event after eight years.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Simone Biles celebrates with her GOAT necklace after winning the gold medal during the women's artistic gymnastics all- around finals in Bercy Arena | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
22:00 IST, August 3rd 2024