sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NEET Scam | Puja Khedkar | Kerala Landslides | US Elections | Monsoon Fury | Ismail Haniyeh | Paris Olympics |

Published 10:31 IST, August 2nd 2024

Simone Biles makes history with second all-around Olympic gymnastics title, 8 years after her first

Simone Biles edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil during a tense all-around gymnastics final Thursday to become a two-time Olympic champion.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Simone Biles
Simone Biles celebrates with her GOAT necklace after winning the gold medal during the women's artistic gymnastics all- around finals in Bercy Arena | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

10:31 IST, August 2nd 2024