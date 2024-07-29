Published 10:23 IST, July 29th 2024
Simone Biles overcomes injury to lead Olympics gymnastics all-around
Simone Biles posted an all-around total of 59.566 during Olympic qualifying inside a packed and star-studded Bercy Arena in Paris despite complaining of a left calf injury that had her limping.
Simone Biles of United States, has her ankle taped after competing on the uneven bars during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. | Image: AP
