Published 14:41 IST, July 31st 2024

Paris Olympics: PV Sindhu storms into Paris Olympics women's singles pre-quarterfinals

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games' women's singles competition after beating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games here on Wednesday. The two-time Olympic medallist won 21-5 21-10 in her second and last Group M match that lasted 33 minutes.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
