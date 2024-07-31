Published 14:41 IST, July 31st 2024
Paris Olympics: PV Sindhu storms into Paris Olympics women's singles pre-quarterfinals
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games' women's singles competition after beating Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games here on Wednesday. The two-time Olympic medallist won 21-5 21-10 in her second and last Group M match that lasted 33 minutes.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PV Sindhu makes winning return in BATC 2024 | Image: PTI
