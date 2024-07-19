sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:05 IST, July 19th 2024

So near yet so far: India's tryst with fourth-place Olympic heartbreaks

It's often said that finishing fourth in the Olympics is peak agony. If coming last carries the sting of embarrassment, securing the fourth place inflicts the pain of being so near yet so far, something that can either drive an athlete to future glory or leave them completely crushed.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Olympics
Olympics | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

12:05 IST, July 19th 2024