sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 08:03 IST, August 10th 2024

'Speechless Moment': Aman Sehrawat Reflects on His Bronze Triumph at the Paris Olympics

Aman Sehrawat says he is happy with his bronze medal performance in the wrestling competition, even though he had his sights set on the gold.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aman Sehrawat
Darian Tai Cruz and Aman Sehrawat, in blue, compete in their men's freestyle 57kg bronze medal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:03 IST, August 10th 2024