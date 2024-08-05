sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ UPSC Aspirants Death | Wayanad Landslide | Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |

Published 13:48 IST, August 5th 2024

Steven Van De Velde, The Dutch Beach Volleyball Player Convicted Of Rape, Eliminated From Olympics

Van de Velde was again subjected to a steady stream of hoots and whistles when he served the ball. With the Netherlands holding a match point and the crowd jeering, Van de Velde served, Evandro was set up for the spike and the Brazilians won 21-16, 21-16.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Netherlands Steven Van De Velde in action at Paris Olympics
Netherlands Steven Van De Velde in action at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:48 IST, August 5th 2024