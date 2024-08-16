Published 21:18 IST, August 16th 2024
Sumit Antil, Bhagyashree Jadhav named Indian flag-bearers for Paris Paralympics opening ceremony
New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil and Asian Para Games silver medalist Bhagyashree Jadhav will be Indian flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics."
