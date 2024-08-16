sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:18 IST, August 16th 2024

Sumit Antil, Bhagyashree Jadhav named Indian flag-bearers for Paris Paralympics opening ceremony

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil and Asian Para Games silver medalist Bhagyashree Jadhav will be Indian flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympics."

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Paris Olympics opening ceremony | Image: X/Paris2024
21:18 IST, August 16th 2024