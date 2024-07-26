Published 14:45 IST, July 26th 2024

Swimming in stadiums becomes the norm as sport sets up in a rugby arena for 2024 Paris Olympics

The main swimming pool for the Paris Olympics is set up inside a 30,000-seat rugby stadium on the city's western edge.Sound strange?Not really. It's the new norm.The biggest swim meets are being held in massive venues, which could provide a boost to the sport's popularity in non-0lympic years.