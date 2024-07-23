Published 21:54 IST, July 23rd 2024
The age spectrum: From 11-year-old to 60-plus, Olympics is playground for all
Age is just a number, goes the old adage. And it seems particularly true for the Olympics where none is too old or too young to compete.
- Sports
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
An employee holds medals for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games after the finishing touches were added, in the workshops of La Monnaie de Paris | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
21:54 IST, July 23rd 2024