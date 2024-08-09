Published 18:52 IST, August 9th 2024
USA Will Play France For The Basketball Crown At The Paris Games In A Gold-Medal Rematch
The U.S. vs. France. In Paris. For basketball gold. The legends of the sport in LeBron James and Steph Curry will take on uprising star victor wembanyama.
- Sports
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
LeBron James and Kevin Durant celebrate as Team USA enters Paris Olympics final | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
18:52 IST, August 9th 2024