sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 23:10 IST, August 19th 2024

'There Is No Dispute': CAS' Blunt Take On Turning Down Vinesh Phogat's Plea For Joint Olympic Silver

The CAS on Monday published a detailed decision, furnishing reasons why Vinesh's appeal was rejected. The decision on her appeal was rendered after three postponements

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vinesh Phogat First Reaction after Loosing Silver Medal
Vinesh Phogat First Reaction after Loosing Silver Medal | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:10 IST, August 19th 2024