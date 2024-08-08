Published 18:33 IST, August 8th 2024
Those Samsung smartphones given to Olympic athletes? They may violate sanctions on North Korea
South Korean officials on Thursday flagged that the sleek Samsung smartphones provided to North Korean athletes at the Paris Olympics would violate U.N. Security Council sanctions against the country over its nuclear and missile program
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Paris Olympics | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:33 IST, August 8th 2024