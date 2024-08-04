sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Shelter Home Horror | Paris Olympics | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | US Elections |

Published 21:33 IST, August 4th 2024

'Uphold The Integrity': Hockey India Comes Down Hard On The standard Of Umpiring In Paris Olympics

India despite winning against Great Britain in men's hockey and advancing to the semi finals have been clouded in controversy at Paris Olympics.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian men's hockey team players surround umpires in their quarterfinal at Paris Olympics
Indian men's hockey team players surround umpires in their quarterfinal at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:33 IST, August 4th 2024