Published 11:12 IST, August 11th 2024
US Men's Team Beats France 98-87 For Fifth Straight Olympics Gold Medal As Steph Curry Stars
USA Men's Basketball team stormed to their fifth consecutive Olympic Gold Medal after a barrage from Steph Curry meant they emerge 98-87 victors over France.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
USA basketball team celebrates Paris Olympics Gold Medal | Image: AP
10:35 IST, August 11th 2024