Published 22:11 IST, August 14th 2024
Full Timeline of Vinesh Phogat's Case: From fighting For Gold to Fighting Against UWW in CAS
Months before she boarded the plane to Paris, Vinesh was spearheading a protest along with fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik against WFI President
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Vinesh Phogat's Journey at Paris Olympics turns from jubilation to despair | Image: AP/PTI
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
22:02 IST, August 14th 2024