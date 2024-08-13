sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |

Published 22:11 IST, August 14th 2024

Full Timeline of Vinesh Phogat's Case: From fighting For Gold to Fighting Against UWW in CAS

Months before she boarded the plane to Paris, Vinesh was spearheading a protest along with fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik against WFI President

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vinesh Phogat's Journey at Paris Olympics turns from jubilation to despair
Vinesh Phogat's Journey at Paris Olympics turns from jubilation to despair | Image: AP/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

22:02 IST, August 14th 2024