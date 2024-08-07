Published 17:20 IST, August 7th 2024
Vinesh Phogat — Disqualified by 100 Grams, Shattering 150 Crore Dreams
For her 50kg category bout, she was 100gm overweight, leading to an automatic disqualification on perhaps the biggest day of her sporting career.
Vinesh Phogat — Disqualified by 100 Grams, Shattering 150 Crore Dreams | Image: Paris Olympics
