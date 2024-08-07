sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |

Published 13:35 IST, August 7th 2024

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: The Full Story Of What Led To Her Disqualification at Paris Olympics

Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from Paris Olympics after she was found overweight ahead of her match gold medal match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vinesh Phogat
India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman during their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semifinal match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:20 IST, August 7th 2024