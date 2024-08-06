Published 15:45 IST, August 6th 2024

WATCH Vinesh Phogat come back from behind in last 5 seconds to shock the defending Olympic champion

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat shocked four-time world champion and reigning gold-medallist Yui Susaki of Japan.Trailing 0-2 after conceding penalty points for passivity, the Indian wrestler came back brilliantly in the last five seconds to take down the top seed by clinching three points to win 3-2.