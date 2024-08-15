Published 21:04 IST, August 15th 2024
We need to score more field goals to win frequent Olympic medals: Sreejesh
If there is one thing that goalkeeping stalwart P R Sreejesh would like to see change in Indian hockey, it is the team's dependence on penalty corners for scoring as he believes that field goals need to go up for the country to win an Olympic medal every four years.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PR Sreejesh's speech at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:04 IST, August 15th 2024