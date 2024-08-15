sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |

Published 21:04 IST, August 15th 2024

We need to score more field goals to win frequent Olympic medals: Sreejesh

If there is one thing that goalkeeping stalwart P R Sreejesh would like to see change in Indian hockey, it is the team's dependence on penalty corners for scoring as he believes that field goals need to go up for the country to win an Olympic medal every four years.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PR Sreejesh's speech at Rashtrapati Bhavan
PR Sreejesh's speech at Rashtrapati Bhavan | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:04 IST, August 15th 2024