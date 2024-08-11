sb.scorecardresearch
Published 01:39 IST, August 11th 2024

Who are the flag bearers for the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony?

Léon Marchand has been one of the biggest stars in Paris with his four gold medals and he's set to carry the French flag into the farewell celebration. Katie Ledecky will carry the U.S. flag along with rower Nick Mead.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Paris Olympics opening ceremony | Image: X/Paris2024
