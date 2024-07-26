sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:28 IST, July 26th 2024

With big goals and gambles, Paris aims to reset the Olympics with audacious Games and a wow opening

The heady marriage of sports and France's world-renowned capital of fashion, gastronomy and culture could also help secure the Olympics' longer-term future.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Paris Olympics
Olympic rings are pictured through a flag hanging in the Velodrome stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
