Published 14:32 IST, July 21st 2024
With mom in stands, Jarmanpreet ready for special Olympic debut
Eight years back, when a dreamy eyed Jarmanpreet Singh was banned for failing a dope test, he didn't know what life had in store for him other than mother Kulwinder Kaur's staunch belief that her son will eventually come up trumps after battling the odds.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Indian Hockey Team celebrates after winning a match | Image: X/@hockeymalaysia
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:32 IST, July 21st 2024