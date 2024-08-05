sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:07 IST, August 5th 2024

Wrestlers busy getting daily passes for personal coaches after arrival at Games Village

Most of the Indian women wrestlers, who have checked in at the Paris Olympics Games Village, are spending a significant amount of time in the co-ordination of daily passes for their coaches and physios when their sole focus should have been on training.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vinesh Phogat
Vinesh Phogat | Image: PTI
