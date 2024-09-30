sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce help Kansas City Chiefs rally for 17-10 win over LA Chargers

Published 09:42 IST, September 30th 2024

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce help Kansas City Chiefs rally for 17-10 win over LA Chargers

Patrick Mahomes passed for 245 yards and a touchdown while rediscovering his connection with Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied from an early 10-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10 on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Xavier Worthy
Xavier Worthy celebrates after catching a 54-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers | Image: AP Photo/Ashley Landis
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

09:42 IST, September 30th 2024