Published 11:04 IST, July 24th 2024

Patrick Mahomes is a unanimous choice for the top spot in the quarterback rankings

Patrick Mahomes has separated himself from all the other quarterbacks. The three-time Super Bowl MVP was a unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the NFL’s No. 1 quarterback in a preseason survey.

Patrick Mahomes has separated himself from all the other quarterbacks. | Image: AP
