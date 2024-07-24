Published 11:09 IST, July 24th 2024
Paul Skenes loses for the first time in 14 months, since pitching in college
Paul Skenes lost for the first time as a professional. Alec Burleson hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals past the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Tuesday night and sent the 22-year-old rookie to his first defeat since college.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Paul Skenes lost for the first time as a professional. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:09 IST, July 24th 2024