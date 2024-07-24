sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:09 IST, July 24th 2024

Paul Skenes loses for the first time in 14 months, since pitching in college

Paul Skenes lost for the first time as a professional. Alec Burleson hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals past the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Tuesday night and sent the 22-year-old rookie to his first defeat since college.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Paul Skenes lost for the first time as a professional. | Image: AP
