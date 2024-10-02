sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • PGA Tour commissioner and Saudi fund governor paired at pro-am event in Scotland

Published 22:06 IST, October 2nd 2024

PGA Tour commissioner and Saudi fund governor paired at pro-am event in Scotland

Three weeks after PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met with Saudi Arabia's financial backer of LIV Golf, they will be together again this week in Scotland,

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PGA Tour commissioner and Saudi fund governor paired at pro-am event
PGA Tour commissioner and Saudi fund governor paired at pro-am event | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:06 IST, October 2nd 2024