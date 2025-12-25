PM Modi Calls On MPs To "Find And Nurture" Youth In Their Constituencies Who Can Shine India's Name At Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually interacted with youth participants in the Sansad Khel Mahotsav, stressing the importance of finding and nurturing youth across the country who can make the country shine.

"Today, the Sansad Khel Mahotsav has become a people's movement... From cities to villages, youth from every background are involved. This shows how grand its scale is. As the Member of Parliament from Kashi, I have been closely connected to this sports event in my parliamentary constituency," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the country will host several major sporting events in the coming years, urging young people to participate.

"India is going to host major sporting events in the coming years. In 2030, India will host the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. This will be a great opportunity for young athletes like you. Not only that, India is also striving to host the biggest sporting event, the Olympics, in 2036. The young people who are 10 or 12 years old today will represent India in the 2036 Olympics," he added.

Advertisement

He called on Members of Parliament to identify and nurture talents in their constituencies who can shine India's name on the national and international stage.

"We need to find them, nurture them, and bring them to the national stage right now. The MP Sports Festival can play a very important role in this. That's why I would like to tell all the Members of Parliament today: this is a great responsibility for you. Find such talents in your constituencies who can shine India's name at the national and international levels, and even at the Olympics. Provide them with all possible help. Guide them," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav was organised from December 23 to December 25. More than a series of competitions, the Sansad Khel Mahotsav is a movement to instil discipline, teamwork, and leadership among youth.

Further, PM Modi expressed excitement seeing youth setting new milestones in different sporting events this year.

"It makes me happy to see that the youth have set new milestones through this. Even this year, this grand event, which ran for several weeks, has served as a strong platform for the youth. Many differently-abled athletes have also gotten the opportunity to advance through it. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the athletes and the youth of the country for this," he said.

The Prime Minister added that an ecosystem has been created in the country where a child from the poorest of poor families can now reach the pinnacle at a young age.

"Today, opportunities in sports are not limited; they are unlimited. Today, an ecosystem has been created in the country...Today, even a child from the poorest of poor families can now reach the pinnacle at a young age," he said.

PM Modi highlighted that every athlete is not just playing for their own victory but is playing for the honour and respect of the tricolour.