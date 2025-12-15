PM Modi Congratulates Team India For Historic Maiden Squash World Cup Title: 'Made The Entire Nation Proud'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian squash team for winning their first-ever World Cup title in Chennai on Saturday. Joshna Chinnapa, Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar did a splendid job as India got the better of Hong Kong to lay their hand on the World Cup trophy for the first time in history.

PM Modi Congratulates Indian Team For Conquering Squash World Cup

PM Modi posted on X, "Congratulations to the Indian Squash Team for creating history and winning their first-ever World Cup title at SDAT Squash World Cup 2025!

Joshna Chinnappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthil Kumar and Anahat Singh have displayed tremendous dedication and determination. Their success has made the entire nation proud. This win will also boost the popularity of squash among our youth."

India is the fourth nation after Australia, England and Egypt to win the Squash World Cup title in its five editions. This win looks more significant as Squash is set for its Olympic debut in LA 2028 Olympics.

Squash is all set to make its Olympic debut at LA 2028.

