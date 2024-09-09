Published 00:02 IST, September 10th 2024
PNB, SAI, Canara Bank register win in Inter-Department National Championship
Punjab National Bank, Comptroller & Auditor General of India, Sports Authority of India, and Canara Bank notched up facile wins on the fifth day of the Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship here on Monday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Canara Bank | Image: PTI
