Published 21:59 IST, January 19th 2025
'Historic Victory': Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reacts As India's Women Win Kho-Kho World Cup
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to react to India's Women winning the Kho Kho World Cup.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
PM Modi and India's Kho Kho Team | Image: AP and X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to congratulate the Indian Women's Team on winning the inaugral Kho-Kho World Cup.
(This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly)
Updated 22:08 IST, January 19th 2025