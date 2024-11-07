Pro Panja League and Sports Minister of Mizoram Lalnghinglova Hmar Announce Mizoram Mega Matches

Pro Panja League, in the presence of the Hon’ble sports minister of Mizoram , Lalnghinglova Hmar, has announced a mega event featuring a wide range of Armwrestlers from across India in the hill city of Aizawl during the second half of December 2024.

The mega matches will be headlined by renowned Mizo armwrestler, Denic Lalruattluanga Vangchhia who will go against an international armwrestler. Denic has recently stolen the spotlight for winning gold in the Asian Armwrestling Cup and helping India finish runner-up behind Kazakhstan. Pro Panja League also named Denic as the Indian player of the tournament and was felicitated and given a cash reward of 35,000 INR.

Hon’ble Lalnghinglova Hmar began the proceedings by saying, “I am happy to announce that we’re hosting the Pro Panja League Mega Match Mizoram edition at the Aizawl Winter Festival. This will help showcase our excellent Mizo Armwrestlers to the world and it will inspire a whole generation of Armwrestlers in Mizoram.”

Pro Panja League’s founder, Parvin Dabas thanked Hon’ble Lalnghinglova Hmar for his support and for allowing the league to hold an international event in Mizoram. Parvin stated, “It is going to be one of the best and biggest sporting events Mizoram will see. We are grateful for the opportunity and we will give it our all to make sure the event is a big success.”

The President of the People’s Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI), Preeti Jhangiani too expressed her enthusiasm and said, “PAFI is proud to have the Mizoram Armwrestling Association as a part of this event and we are sure it's going to be a lot more successful from here.”