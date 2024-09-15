sb.scorecardresearch
  • PSPB wins Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National C''ship

Published 20:41 IST, September 15th 2024

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) edged out Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in a thrilling shootout to win the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship title here on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship
Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship | Image: ANI
