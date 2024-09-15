Published 20:41 IST, September 15th 2024
PSPB wins Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National C''ship
Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) edged out Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in a thrilling shootout to win the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship title here on Sunday.
Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship | Image: ANI
