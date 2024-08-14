sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Punching well above their weight, New Zealand Olympians celebrate outstanding medal count in Paris

Published 03:38 IST, August 15th 2024

Punching well above their weight, New Zealand Olympians celebrate outstanding medal count in Paris

The omission of New Zealand from the world map which was a centerpiece of the Paris Olympics closing ceremony might have seemed a particular snub to the nation of 5 million which finished 11th on the medal table with 10 golds and 20 medals overall.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NZ Celebrate
NZ Celebrate | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

03:38 IST, August 15th 2024