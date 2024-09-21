sb.scorecardresearch
  QB Jordan Love questionable for Green Bay Packers' game Sunday against Tennessee Titans

Published 14:21 IST, September 21st 2024

QB Jordan Love questionable for Green Bay Packers' game Sunday against Tennessee Titans

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo | Image: AP
