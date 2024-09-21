Published 14:21 IST, September 21st 2024
QB Jordan Love questionable for Green Bay Packers' game Sunday against Tennessee Titans
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo | Image: AP
