WATCH | Real-Life Couple Says 'I Do' During Bad Bunny's Memorable Performance At Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

The Super Bowl LX featured one of the most unimaginable and historic performances from the Grammy Award-winning Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny. Fans at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The hip-hop artist's energy-rich performance lit up fans inside the stadium, while millions watched it across the globe.

Bad Bunny's halftime spectacle featured one of the unbelievable moments as a real-life couple tied the knot as the performance took place inside the stadium, adding a very personal touch to the musical showcase. It was a milestone moment for the Puerto Rican and Latino community as Bad Bunny spread the message of love and unity with his performance.

Couple Gets Married During Bad Bunny's Historic Super Bowl LX Halftime

During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance at California's Levi's Stadium, the cameras panned towards a couple standing in wedding ensembles among people who also followed a white theme.

The couple stood before an officiant and were pronounced husband and wife, leading to a jubilant kiss. They seamlessly transitioned into the appearance of Lady Gaga, who sang a salsa rendition of her hit song 'Die with a Smile'.

The moment looked like an all-out wedding reception, and Bad Bunny also stood as an official witness and signed their marriage certificate.

As the spectacle continued, the newlywed couple were seen cutting a cake, with performers in white attire performing. The couple also had their first dance as Benito sang, making it a heartwarming and once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Bad Bunny's Team Confirms Wedding On Stage Was Real!

While the wedding looked like part of the halftime performance, Variety has confirmed that the tying the knot on the stage was indeed real.

Bad Bunny's team had said that the couple had originally invited the Puerto Rican artist to attend their wedding. Benito instead invited them to get married during the Super Bowl LX halftime show. The couple's identity remains private.

Bad Bunny's performance also featured celebrity guests in attendance, with stars like Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, and Karol G. Apart from Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin also joined Bunny on stage with his brief performance.